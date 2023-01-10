Januworry? R113m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba said the Powerball jackpots for Tuesday night’s drawn was an estimated R113 million. If won, the person would become the first multimillionaire for 2023.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 12 and is an estimated R73m, while the Powerball Plus jackpot is an estimated R40m. The Powerball Plus has rolled over 15 times. The latest Powerball jackpot winner was a Johannesburg pensioner who bagged R135m in November.

The person who lives in Rosettenville was the second-highest Powerball jackpot winner for 2022. “Our PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots are some of the fastest-growing jackpots. In 2022, we created eight multimillionaires from PowerBall, and nine multimillionaires from PowerBall Plus, therefore we are excited and look forward to seeing how those numbers will fare this year,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The biggest winner of the Powerball jackpot was from KZN.

In February, a Ballito KZN businessman bagged the R167m Powerball from the February 11 draw. He spent R150 and opted for a quick pick. According to Ithuba, the latest winner is an avid golfer who also enjoys taking walks on the beach.

