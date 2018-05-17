PRETORIA - Veteran jazz musician Philip Tabane has died aged 84, the Department of Arts and Culture announced on Friday.

The musician, who was best known for his hit on the popular local drama Muvhango, died at the Mamelodi hospital in Pretoria on Friday morning.

He was awarded the South African Music Awards (SAMA) Lifetime Achievement Prize.

Fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the star.

On Twittter, the Department of Arts and Culture said: " We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of South Africa's most innovative jazz guitarists described as a quintessential African performer, Dr Phillip Tabane.

He held 2 honorary doctorates in music & was a part of @ArtsCultureSA's Living Legends Legacy Programme."

READ MORE: Cape jazz giant Errol Dyers dies

#RIPRayPhiri: Legendary musician has died

Remembering #HughMasekela

African News Agency/ANA