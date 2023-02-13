Joke choked? Tweeps slate Mbalula over ‘Minister of Electricity’ meme

Cape Town - National Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s tweet has backfired terribly on him. On Sunday, Mbalula posted a photoshopped image of himself looking electrocuted and text stating “Minister of Electricity?” with the caption, “Ndimlo” which means “this is me” in Xhosa.

This “joke” comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address last week. During his speech, Ramaphosa addressed the current energy crisis South Africa faces and declared the crisis a national state disaster. Ndimlo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xYkkb8iJPD — ANC SG & RSA MINISTER| Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) February 12, 2023 Ramaphosa also announced he will be appointing a minister within his Cabinet to deal solely with the crisis.

While Mbalula might have thought it to be funny, Twitter users were not having it. Many called him out for already failing in his current portfolio and highlighted the state of South African roads and railways. Roads in South Africa 🇿🇦. pic.twitter.com/V4whOTeosG — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) February 12, 2023 Others simply called him out for the audacity of even wanting the new job, with one tweep, @BonkoKhoza straight out responding: “sir you are embarrassing [sic]”.

Sir you are embarrassing. — Thank God (@BonkoKhoza) February 12, 2023 Mbalula, who has recently been elected as the secretary-general of the ANC, was called useless alongside his party. Yoh, safa pic.twitter.com/jEXS2IxUqv — Son of Mama Winnie (@WinasM) February 12, 2023 Tweeps also took offence to this as load shedding has become a painful experience for all South Africans, with many stating ministers are laughing behind the backs of Mzansi as they do not share the same experience of load shedding as its citizens. On Sunday, Eskom announced the nation will be subjected to stages 3 and 4 load shedding until further notice.

