Judgment in convicted racist Vicki Momberg's appeal has been reserved File photo: African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the appeal of former estate agent Vicki Momberg has been reserved.

The convicted racist appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday where she delivered heads of argument after terminating the services of her legal team at the start of court proceedings.





She told the court she was appealing her conviction and sentence as she had been treated unfairly throughout the trial. She told the court that she believed there had been collusion between the state, state witnesses and the magistrate.



Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 for calling a black African police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.



She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.



"None of the witnesses were credible. They manipulated and lied during the evidence. You can see there is collusion. The unfairness travelled through the trial and sentencing," Momberg said.



