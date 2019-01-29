The line-up for this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival promises to satisfy the tastes of every music lover, with diverse audio explorations and the very best of the past, present and future of jazz genres. File picture: David Ritchie/Independent Media

Cape Town – As festival-goers eagerly anticipate the latest edition of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), organisers of the world-renowned event have announced a further 15 performing artists from around the globe to join the 2019 line-up. The renowned festival, in its 20th year, will take place taking place from 29-30 March 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and will feature artists from a variety of musical styles.

This line-up promises to satisfy the tastes of every music lover, with diverse audio explorations and the very best of the past, present and future of jazz genres.

Additional artists announced for the festival include a mix of local and international artists such as modern jazz guitarist John Scofield, Gerald Clayton & Bill Stewart (USA) as well as Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot of UK band Curiosity Killed the Cat; Richard Bona (Cameroon), composer and cultural researcher Ndaka Yo Wiñi (Angola), singer-songwriter Steve Kekana (SA), guitarist Vuma Levin (SA) and legendary pianist Ibrahim Khalil Shihab (SA).

They will join the likes of Chaka Khan (USA); Eliane Elias (Brazil); Moonchild (USA); Shekhinah (SA); South African jazz legend Don Laka (SA) and chart-topping vocalist Craig Lucas (SA).

Speaking of this year's festival was CTIJF director Billy Domingo, who says the upcoming festival will offer something for every music fan.

“We are curating a weekend for music lovers. Jazz remains our main focus, but we cannot ignore the wide-ranging wealth of talented musicians who deserve to perform at the festival,” says Domingo.

“It is our aim to offer the best quality entertainment. That’s what we are good at and we look forward to celebrating music, culture and Cape Town with everybody planning to join us for the 20th celebration.”

Tickets for CTIJF 2019 are available exclusively at Computicket. CTIJF 2019 Weekend Passes will remain the same price as last year at R 1290 while day passes will be R 850.

CTIJF 2019 Premier Hospitality packages are on sale now.

Full list of artists included in the CTIJF 2019 Fourth Artist line-up: Modern jazz guitarist John Scofield, who will perform with an inter-generational band for a musical combustion billed as John Scofield’s “COMBO 66” featuring Vicente Archer, Gerald Clayton & Bill Stewart (USA); Ben Volpeliere–Pierrot, who will perform as the sole remaining member of popular band Curiosity Killed the Cat (UK); multi-instrumentalist Vincent Fenton who performs as FKJ (France); acoustic-electronica band GoGo Penguin (UK); Grammy award-winning jazz bassist Richard Bona (Cameroon); musician, composer and cultural researcher Ndaka Yo Wiñi (Angola); re-Percussions ft. Moses Boyd, DJ Lag, Tiago Correia-Paulo, Nonku Phiri & Mandla Mlangeni (UK/SA/Mozambique);

South African artists working alongside band members from other countries include: Guitarist Vuma Levin appearing with his quartet; African Time Meeting Legends OverTime ft Herbie Tsoali, Sydney Mnisi, Feya Faku, Andile Yenana and Kevin Gibson; Legendary pianist Ibrahim Khalil Shihab, born Christopher James Schilder into one of Cape Town’s famous musical families in 1954 and Penny whistler and vocalist Morris Goldberg, who has performed with legends like Miriam Makeba and recorded with singer Paul Simon.

Additionally, singer-songwriter Steve Kekana (SA); Top instrumentalists Mahube (SA), co-directed by Bokani Dyer and featuring Mbuso Khoza, Siya Makuzeni, Hope Masike (Zimbabwe) and Xixel Langa (Mozambique); the Sekunjalo Edujazz Big Band (SA); and YoungLegends 2019 winner Edgar Muzah& Friends (SA) will join the exciting line-up.

Full list of previously announced artists: Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan (USA); multiple award-winning jazz pianist Eliane Elias (Brazil); multi-instrumentalist, neo-soul group Moonchild (USA); South Africa’s first all-female big band, The Lady Day Big Band; local sensation, singer/ songwriter Shekhinah (SA); South African jazz legend Don Laka (SA); chart-topping vocalist Craig Lucas (SA); seven-piece indigenous band known for their outstanding live performances BCUC (SA); local jazz master and saxophonist Don Vino (SA); rapper Sho Madjozi (SA); creative phenomenon and vocalist Ntsika (SA) and two-time Grammy award winners Soweto Gospel Choir (SA).

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles (USA), led by organ virtuoso Cory Henry; The Mike Rossi Project featuring John Fedchock (SA/USA); London-based saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia (UK); South Peninsula High School Band (SA) chosen from a selection of school bands who participated in the festival’s annual Sustainable Training & Development Music & Career programme; Bickram Ghosh Quartet (India); The Reza Khota Quartet (SA); Nicole Mitchell’s Black Earth Ensemble (USA); Alfa Mist (UK); The Mill (SA/ Swiss); Los Angeles-based musical duo Knower (Full Band) (USA) will also join the line-up.

For more information, visit: www.capetownjazzfest.com