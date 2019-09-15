Nonkanyiso Conco who shares a son with former president Jacob Zuma will feature in the family’s reality TV show. Legend Manqele Twitter

South Africans, get ready. Former president Jacob Zuma and his family will soon be on your TV screens when they make their debut in a reality TV show. Producer Legend Manqele confirmed that he was shooting “a season of something” with the Nkandla former first family.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Manqele shared photos of his crew at the Zuma homestead in Nkandla and went on to caption one: “Leaving (former) president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing”.

One of the photos shared by the producer was of Nonkanyiso Conco, who shares a son with Zuma.

The 25-year-old Vuma FM presenter was in traditional attire, sitting by the riverside, with a photographer seemingly capturing a footage of her.

Manqele said that through the young mother, the country would see the real Zuma family and many questions would be answered.

“I don’t know if she will say anything at this stage; however, I can assure you that we are working together,” said Manqele.

“The company is looking at walking a journey with her and it is going to be for public consumption through traditional media.”

Though there were no official dates yet, Manqele said Conco had a lot of stories to share with South Africa, and for him she was “the most interesting one”.

When asked by the Sunday Tribune if the former president would feature in any of the episodes, Manqele said: “Everyone is included.”

Manqele said shooting in Nkandla on Friday was an unforgettable experience and he appreciated the respect shown and given by the community and family.

“It was brilliant,” said Manqele, adding that he would be in a better position to give more details on the project next month. Manqele is known for producing the popular reality television shows Being Bonang, Living the Dream with Somizi on Mzansi Magic Channel 161, as well as Vuzu: Rich Kids.

He is also currently shooting the Durban-based Mpisane family’s reality show featuring businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane, together with her children Andile and Sbahle Mpisane.

None of the Zumas could be reached for comment.

Sunday Tribune