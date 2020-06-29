Kimberley stepfather, uncles in court for rape of 7-year-old girl

Durban - A 7-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her 60-year-old stepfather and two male relatives, has contracted sexually transmitted diseases. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the three men have since been arrested. The other two male relatives are aged 29 and 30.

According to Ramatseba, the abuse began in January this year and was uncovered last Friday. "It has also been discovered by the doctor who performed a medical examination on the girl, that she has been infected with sexually transmitted diseases," Ramatseba said. Ramatseba added the girl has been moved to a place of safety and was receiving assistance from social workers from the Northern Cape. The men are expected to make their first appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court.

"Brigadier Nicky Mills, provincial head of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, strongly indicated that any attempt by the three heartless suspects to be released on bail would be vehemently opposed," added Ramatseba.

In Durban, a 40-year-old man, accused of raping his girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter, was remanded in custody following his appearance in court.

The man was arrested by officers from the Reaction Unit SA on June 26.

Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson, said officers responded to a call for assistance in Riet River, near Verulam, after receiving information that the suspect had raped the primary school child and was fleeing the area.

"The rape was discovered by the child’s 81-year-old grandmother. The violent suspect then punched the victim’s brother and fled towards his girlfriend’s place of employment. During an interview, the victim informed a female officer that she was sexually molested since she was 11 years old," Balram said.

The accused will be back in court next month.