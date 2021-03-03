10-year-old raped by her uncle said people have called her ’bewitched and dirty’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A convicted felon who raped his 10-year-old niece while she slept, has been jailed for life. The 37-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his niece, was sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week. NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara, said the victim was raped in May 2019 in the Cornubia area. According to Kara, the man had been living with the victim and his family after his release from prison. He had been serving a sentence for housebreaking and theft.

“On the night of the incident, the accused returned home after a night of drinking with friends. He found the child’s father sleeping downstairs. He then went upstairs to fetch his bedding and that is when he raped the child. He immediately left the house.

“The child then woke her sister who was sleeping next to her and she told her what had happened. The sister told her to go back to sleep.”

Kara said after reporting the incident to their grandmother the next morning, the victim was taken for trauma counselling.

“The uncle did not return home and went to the police to seek refuge when he heard that the angry community was looking for him. The police arrested him, realising that he was a suspect.”

Kara said the accused pleaded not guilty and presented an alibi, but his friend testified that on the night of the incident, he left his company for a while.

State Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan led the child’s evidence regarding the uncle’s identity as she had seen him when he switched on the room light.

In a victim impact statement, the victim spoke about how the incident affected her.

“After the incident, I had to move to a new area, leaving my school and friends behind. I am struggling to cope. Also, some people have said that I am bewitched and dirty after this incident.”

IOL