10,000 hamburgers delivered to KZN communities in grand charity drive

In a remarkable display of community spirit and corporate partnership, weFEEDsa, in collaboration with Shoprite Checkers and several local businesses, delivered a staggering 10,000 hamburgers to the underprivileged communities across KwaZulu-Natal. The initiative, which has become an eagerly awaited annual event, began in 2020 when The Rugby Legends teamed up with weFEEDsa and donated 10,000 burger patties amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overwhelming positive response from the beneficiaries has cemented the hamburger drive as a beacon of hope and generosity. Zahid Fakey, CEO of weFEEDsa, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the partners who made this charitable act a reality. "We are so grateful to our partners Shoprite Checkers, alBaraka Bank, The Beverage Company, Pedros, and Siraj for making this event possible. A special thank you goes out to our NPO partners whom we collaborated with to distribute the burgers in their respective communities," said Fakey.

The event took place on Saturday, November 4. The distribution network spanned an impressive 25 different sites, ranging from Umzinto on the South Coast to Pietermaritzburg, and extending north through Tongaat and Phoenix. This year's event marked the third annual drive, with a focus on raising awareness about the needs of underprivileged communities and highlighting the ongoing work of weFEEDsa in these areas.

"This is our third annual event, and we hope to create awareness out there around underprivileged communities that need support. It is also a good opportunity for our organization to showcase the work we are doing in and around these communities," Fakey added. Beyond providing a meal for the day, the event serves as a catalyst for community unity and engagement. Looking ahead, weFEEDsa has set its sights on long-term solutions, with future goals aimed at addressing employment and education to sustainably uplift communities.