Pietermaritzburg - Eleven people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Edendale Road in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene around 7pm and found that people from both vehicles sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said on Saturday.

"ER24 treated a man who sustained moderate injuries and transported him to a hospital in the area to receive further medical care. Seven other men and women sustained minor injuries and they were also treated and transported to hospital by ER24 paramedics."

Three more people were treated and transported to nearby hospitals by other emergency services on the scene. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency (ANA)