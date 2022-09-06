1.2 million South African motorists still have not renewed their driver’s licences

Durban - More than one million motorists have yet to renew their driver’s licences, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. He said the department has worked to clear the backlog and dramatically shortened the waiting period.

“We would like all motorists to come forward for their renewal. We have 1.2 million people, in terms of our system, who have not renewed. So we are making a special call to them to come forward,” he said. Mbalula said driving licence testing centres have rolled out smart enrolment systems that reduce the turnaround time for issuing of licence cards.

Adv.Msibi explaining how the smart Enrollment unit works.



Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the replacement of the current driving licence card with a new card. "It will take five years to get done with everything up until 2029, but by October the new driver's licence regime is kicking in. We are excited about the progress and the work," he said.

Mbalula said they are reviewing the lifespan of the new driver's licence, which will be presented for Cabinet's approval. Here's what you need to know: The new card will feature more secure design features and will comply with the international driving licence standard.

“The current driving licence card was introduced in 1998 and the production equipment was procured in the same year. The technology has become obsolete,” the minister added. He said the department will publish the changes to the driving licence card in the Government Gazette. “This will then enable us to commence with the procurement process for the new production infrastructure in October 2022,” Mbalula said.

