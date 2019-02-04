A 12-year-old child died in a Pietermaritzburg car crash on Monday morning. Picture: Netcare 911

Pietermaritzburg - A 12-year-old school child died on Monday morning in a car crash involving a minibus taxi along Doctor Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg, Netcare 911 paramedics said. "Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision," said Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst.

"Sadly a 12-year-old child was declared deceased on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and another six-year-old child was hospitalised with serious injuries."

Local authorities were at the scene of the crash. They are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

African News Agency/ANA