16 Days of Activism: gender-based violence should be viewed as a human rights issue

Durban - A call has been made for South African companies to view gender-based violence as a human rights issue. National Business Initiative believes that companies can play a vital role in eradicating gender-based violence.

"Given that businesses operate within society and form a part of the social fabric, companies are far from immune to the social ills that plague our country and should therefore play a strategic role in seeking a solution to these problems," NBI said. The Initiative's Bridgette Mdangayi and Khanyisa Nomoyi said solutions require a multi-stakeholder approach. "Due to the fact that business often sets the tone for what is accepted in society, it has a responsibility to declare a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach for GBV in all its forms. There is no easy way to eradicate GBV, but it is important to strengthen existing interventions," they said.

A recent study revealed that GBV costs the country more than R28 billion annually, which amounts to 1% of the GDP. The Institute says the cost of GBV is far greater than any number can suggest. "Survivors of GBV are vulnerable in a number of ways – financially insecure, more likely to be absent from work, and often unable to achieve upward professional mobility – which means there is numerous direct, personal costs to GBV that are seldom recognised," the Institute said.

Mdangayi said violence in South Africa is historical and has infiltrated every aspect of socio-economic life. She says the crisis of GBV mirrors a patriarchal order that seeks to suppress and prevent marginalised groups from freely participating in the public space, workplaces and economic ownership. Nomoyi adds that companies must play an active role in undoing the violence that marginalises women and gender-diverse people and take collective action to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

"Companies should ensure that their policies on sexual harassment and assault in the workplace incorporate harm reduction practices that prioritise the support and care afforded to those who speak up while removing the accused from the workplace through appropriate interventions. Policies must be appropriately worded and enforced to create a culture that protects employees from possible harm," the Institute said. Furthermore, Mdangayi said in instances where cases are reported, grievance structures that are sensitive to the complexity of GBV and power dynamics in the workplace should aim to prioritise the wellbeing of staff and, by extension, their families. "At a broader level, companies have a responsibility to continuously engage with staff and update their policies on matters of GBV in relation to how the work environment can serve as a space that rejects harmful gender roles and patriarchal notions of professional performance.

“Transformative policies should also look at recovery and healing processes – how a company is able to provide support once an incident is reported is necessary for reintegration back into the workplace," she said. Nomoyi said companies should review their structures to accommodate staff at various levels, for example, transport provision for shift work and additional security for female workers who may work unsafe hours. "Companies can also fund civil society organisations and NPOs focused on addressing GBV in communities and society at large. Such funding should be based on building long-term partnerships, given the complex and pervasive nature of GBV,“ she said.