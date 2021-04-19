17 people die in KZN from Covid-19 this weekend

DURBAN: Out of the 73 people who lost their lives to Covid-19 this weekend, 17 were from KZN.

According to the Department of Health, 16 people died in KZN on Saturday and the other death was recorded on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the infection rate rose by 1 089 bringing the total number of infections to date to 1 566 769.

KZN still remains the epicentre of the virus, having recorded a total of 5 544 active cases in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape has the second highest number of active cases at 4 973, while the Eastern Cape has the lowest number at 265.