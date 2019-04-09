Twenty-two people, including 18 children, were injured on Tuesday when a minibus taxi and light motor vehicle collided. Photo supplied by Rescue Care.

DURBAN - Twenty-two people, 18 of them children, were injured when a taxi and light motor vehicle collided at the intersection of Inanda Road and Newlands West Road outside Durban on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics have said. According to Garrith Jamieson, operations director at Rescue Care, the incident took place around 2.30pm.

In an emailed statement, Jamieson said Rescue Care paramedics arrived at the scene to find the two badly damaged vehicles in the roadway.

"The taxi driver was entrapped in the wreckage and had sustained serious injuries. While advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle, the Durban fire department used the jaws of life to cut him free.

"Once freed, the man was removed with a specialised board before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the care that he required. A total of 22 others, mostly children who were going home in the taxi, sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. All of the injured were transported to various Durban Hospitals for further care," said Jamieson.

The events leading to the crash were unknown and police were investigating, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)