2 killed after vehicle rolls and lands in river on R600

Winterton - Two people sustained fatal injuries while four other people were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the R600 in Champagne Valley in the Winterton area in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 3pm, they found other medical services already in attendance, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"Upon further assessment, it was found that a vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and landed in the river below. One of the patients was found lying on the embankment and showing no signs of life. Paramedics declared the patient dead at the scene. One other patient managed to climb up to the roadside and was found to be in a serious condition," she said.

"Three other people were found inside the vehicle in the river but managed to exit the vehicle and were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. A patient was also found with fatal injuries lying next to the vehicle. The patient was declared dead at the scene by paramedics."

ER24, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services (EMS) and another medical service at the scene, treated the patients before transporting them to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.