219 arrested, 6 killed in riots across KZN and Gauteng

DURBAN - POLICE have arrested 219 people in connection with ongoing riots and looting across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. NatJOINTS spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili said deployment has been intensified across hotspots in both provinces.

"The NatJOINTS is receiving Intelligence support from its Intelligence Coordinating Committee comprising of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Defense Intelligence as well as State Security Intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests," she said. In KZN, there was a report of two people who had been killed, one in Inanda and the second in Umbilo. "The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation.

The extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage," she said. In Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people since the break out of violent protests in Gauteng. "On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown.

“The third body was discovered also on Sunday, in the evening in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston. The cause of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations," Muridili said. Metro Police spokesperson, Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad, said they had been responding to calls from Friday. "It is very hectic on the ground. Most malls and hardware stores have been looted and are no-go areas. Pinetown, KwaMashu and other areas are unsafe. There are groups marching and smashing doors and damaging goods," he said.