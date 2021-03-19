NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
3 killed in horror KZN taxi crash

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Durban - Three people, including two children have been killed in a horror taxi crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

This after two minibus taxis crashed on the R61 between Southbroom and Ramsgate on Friday morning.

Robert Mckenzie, the spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services said that when paramedics arrived at the scene they found multiple people injured.

Shawn Herbst the spokesperson for Netcare 911 said that medics assessed the scene and found that thirteen people had sustained moderate injuries.

The R61 between Southbroom and Ramsgatewas closed for several hour while crash scene investigators pieced together the events leading up to a deadly crash that killed three people.

“Four people had sustained serious injuries and sadly three people, two of which were young children had sustained fatal injuries,” he said

Medics from multiple services, SAPS, Traffic Police as well as Fire and Rescue Services were in attendance.

One person was flown by helicopter ambulance to hospital while the other patients were stabilised on scene and transported to hospital.

The exact cause of the crash was yet known and was being investigated by police.

The road was closed for several hour while crash scene investigators pieced together the events leading up to the crash.

