3 killed in horror KZN taxi crash
Durban - Three people, including two children have been killed in a horror taxi crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
This after two minibus taxis crashed on the R61 between Southbroom and Ramsgate on Friday morning.
Robert Mckenzie, the spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services said that when paramedics arrived at the scene they found multiple people injured.
Shawn Herbst the spokesperson for Netcare 911 said that medics assessed the scene and found that thirteen people had sustained moderate injuries.
“Four people had sustained serious injuries and sadly three people, two of which were young children had sustained fatal injuries,” he said
Medics from multiple services, SAPS, Traffic Police as well as Fire and Rescue Services were in attendance.
One person was flown by helicopter ambulance to hospital while the other patients were stabilised on scene and transported to hospital.
The exact cause of the crash was yet known and was being investigated by police.
The road was closed for several hour while crash scene investigators pieced together the events leading up to the crash.
IOL