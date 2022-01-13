3 wounded, residents scramble for cover as gangsters open fire in Wentworth

Durban - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Wentworth on Wednesday evening after rival drug gangs traded bullets in a block of tenement flats on Major Calvert Road. A source revealed that the three injured were rushed to hospital treatment.

It is alleged that a group of men in a white Toyota Etios fired shots. The vehicle was later found by police, abandoned and the suspects fled on foot. It is believed the shooting is related to ongoing gang turf wars in Wentworth. A picture sent to IOL by residents in Wentworth shows a hole in the window of a flat from a stray bullet during Wednesday’s gun-fight.

“Our children who were outside had to run for cover when they boys started shooting,” a resident who did not want to be named said. “This is getting ridiculous. Everyday there is shooting. We are too afraid now for our children to even go outside,” she said. On Tuesday, The Mercury reported that an off-duty policeman intervened in a shooting between rival groups.

SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the groups were shooting at each other in Hime Street. “An off-duty police officer intervened and the crowd dispersed,” she said. Gwala said a case of discharging a firearm is being investigated by Wentworth SAPS.

Meanwhile, the KZN Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Anti Gang Unit arrested a 34-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed live ammunition. The units received information that the man, allegedly linked to the “Destroyers” gang was in the area with a gun. A source close to the investigation said officers proceeded to the location and the man was arrested. He is due to appear in court and investigations are continuing.