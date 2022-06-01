3-year-old KZN girl killed by her mother allegedly with rolling pin

Durban – A 3-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her mother. The child would have celebrated her birthday this month. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police proceeded to a flat on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street on Tuesday at around 8pm after receiving a complaint of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wood rolling pin on the face and head.” Gwala said the motive for the killing is unknown. “Durban Central police arrested a 33-year-old woman for murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Today, June 1, is International Children’s Day which coincides with the Child Protection Week campaign under way in South Africa under the theme, “Let us all Protect Children during Covid-19 and beyond”. The Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is expected to visit Ikhayalethu Home for Love and Care. The centre for disabled children is located in KwaNzimakwe, Port Shepstone and was also affected by the devastating floods in April. IOL