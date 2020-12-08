30 firemen continue to battle blaze at Pinetown company after 10 tons of sanitiser explode

Durban – Firefighters continue to battle the blaze that swept through a chemical company in Pinetown on Tuesday morning.

eThekwini Fire Department’s Divisional Commander Durban West, Dennis Govender, said the department received information about the fire at Zeta Labs in Otto Volek Road just after 11.30am.

“We arrived within minutes, and because it was chemicals we had to use foam and copious amounts of water.”

Govender said 30 firemen attended to the fire. He said despite the fire hydrants posing challenges by not supplying water, they were able to douse the flames inside the factory within an hour.

“However, on the outside, 20 9kg gas cylinders exploded because of the intense heat. Included in this was a 10-ton sanitiser which comprised 70% of alcohol,” Govender said.