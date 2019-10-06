Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Five people, including two children, were killed and seven others were injured, some seriously, in a horrific accident on the N3 northbound near Hammarsdale in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Rescue Care and Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 11.30am to "find chaos", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

A single vehicle had been involved in a crash while carrying 12 occupants. People were strewn across the busy national highway. Immediately, more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

"Unfortunately, five passengers... including two children had sustained major injuries, and despite resuscitation efforts, the patients all passed away on the scene. A further seven occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required."

The road was severely obstructed and only one lane of traffic was able to trickle past the scene while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene. At this stage, the events leading up to the crash were unknown. Police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.