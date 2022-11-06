5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks KZN and Lesotho nearly a day after 4.6 magnitude quake

Parts of Durban and Lesotho have experienced yet another earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 on Sunday morning. This earthquake comes hours after the first one which was experienced on Saturday between 2pm - 3pm in parts of Durban, Lesotho and Swaziland which was estimated to have a magnitude of 5.0.

On Saturday afternoon, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 was recorded, near Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal. The United States Geological Survey, said a moderate magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, at 2.32pm. According to security risk management, Crisis24, the epicentre was about 45km north-east of Greyton.

“The tremor occurred at a depth of about 10km (6 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout the affected province. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; however, significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas,” Crisis24 said on a notice on its website. “Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake’s epicentre.” Zululand Observer reported that the earth shook shortly after 2.30pm, with residents of Richards Bay, eShowe, Nkandla, Melmoth, Empangeni, Mtunzini, Dumisani Makhaye, eSikhaleni, as well as Stanger, uMhlanga and Durban feeling the shaking in varying degrees of severity.

One Nkandla resident told the newspaper that he thought his house was falling down, while an Arboretum resident also said his whole house shook. While it is presently unverified, areas to have felt it appear to be Greytown, Pietermaritzburg, KwaDukuza, Dundee, and as far afield as Mbabane in eSwatini), Johannesburg and Pretoria. IOL