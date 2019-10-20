Durban - Six people were killed and eight others were seriously injured when a minibus taxi veered out of control and plunged hundreds of metres down a steep embankment in the KwaNgcolosi area near Inanda Dam in Hillcrest in Durban just before 10am on Sunday morning, paramedics said.
Rescue Care and Vema paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.
A minibus taxi carrying 14 people had "somehow lost control and rolled down a steep embankment coming to rest approximately 1km below".
Immediately more ambulances, advanced life support paramedics and rescuers from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Durban metro search and rescue, and fire department were dispatched to assist.
"Paramedics had to walk approximately 2km down the mountain to the crash site. Once there, they found multiple patients who had been ejected from the taxi as it rolled down.