7 years imprisonment for Durban man found with 50 photos and videos of child pornography

DURBAN - TAYIB Galdari was sentenced to seven years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. The 22-year-old’s name will also be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders and was declared unfit to work with children.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Kara said Galdari was arrested in September last year following the arrest of another man, Kaytyn Sean Reddy. “Reddy had forwarded images and links to Galdari via social media. Reddy’s phone was forensically analysed and linked to Galdari. Reddy’s matter is still before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court,” Kara said. She said police found 50 images and videos of child pornography on Galdari’s phone.

“These were inappropriate images of unknown children, from as young as one year old. Most of the images depicted adults engaging in sexual acts with these children,” Kara said. In sentencing Galdari, the court took into consideration that Galdari was in possession of these images, he did not create or distribute them. The matter was successfully prosecuted by the regional court prosecutor Naushaad Harripersadh.