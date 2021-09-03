8-yr-old Durban school girl wows the internet with her free hand painting

Durban - Gabriella Chetty, an eight-year-old Durban school girl who was challenged by local comedian Cyril Basker to paint a picture of a butterfly in the shape of Africa, has internet users oohing and aahing over her artwork. Basker put the picture of the butterfly that little Gabriella painted alongside the original picture, on his Facebook page on Friday.

The post quickly elicited comments and shares on how amazingly talented she was for her age. Gabriella lives in Newlands East and attends Northlands Primary School in Durban North. Basker said he had joked with Gabriella about painting something for him.

“She asked what painting you want? so I Googled a picture, she looked at it and said that’s pretty (It was a butterfly with Africa wings); then I went about my day and a week later I get a picture of it. “ First I could not believe it and then I was shocked that she had painted it free hand. She just had to look at the picture and then she paintd it. I will forever treasure this painting because it was done by her and Gabriella is now my favourite art painter. She is so amazing and I pray to see her painting one day in art galleries around the world,” he said. Her mom, Talia Gilbert, said that her daughter had a knack for drawing from the time she was little, but she only realised just how talented her daughter was when her Grade R teacher remarked on it.

Gilbert decided to send Gabriella for private art classes this year to harness her talent by learning different painting techniques. “She is actually a very shy child and she expresses herself through her drawings and her painting. I initially wanted her to do music and learn to play the organ, but she was not too interested in that. When it comes to painting however that is her happy place. In fact it was her love for drawing that actually got her through the Covid lockdown,” he mother said. Gabriella draws whatever she feels like but she has recently been painting pictures of landscapes and nature.

While Gabriella Chetty draws whatever she is in the mood for, her mother says that she has recently been painting pictures of landscapes and nature. Picture: Supplied. “She is not restricted in what she paints and she chooses what she wants to do. This is her passion. She says that she wants to do cartoon animation when she finishes school,” Gilbert said.