9 ANC supporters who attended manifesto launch in Durban killed in Paulpietersburg bus crash

At least nine ANC supporters who attended the governing party’s election manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban have been killed after a bus crash just outside Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal. According to emergency services and the South African Police Services, first responders were still at the crash scene on the R33 near Paulpietersburg.

The number of fatalities has been rising, with emergency services initially declaring seven dead. In January, six ANC supporters who were travelling to the ANC’s January 8 Statement in Mbombela from Limpopo, died when their bus crashed at Magoebaskloof near Tzaneen. At least 9 ANC supporters who attended the ANC Manifesto Launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, have died after the bus crashed outside Paulpietersburg. Picture: KZ Private Ambulance Service According to a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATjoints) report by national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the bus was coming from the Moses Mabhida Stadium when it overturned, where the ANC was launching its manifesto.

In a 9am update, she said: “Police and various emergency services are at the scene of a bus accident on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg in KZN. “Eight people have so far been confirmed dead and scores injured. Those that are injured have been taken to various hospitals in the area for medical care,” she said. In a later update, the KZN Department of Transport said nine people had been declared dead.

At least 9 ANC supporters who attended the ANC Manifesto Launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, have died after the bus crashed outside Paulpietersburg. Picture: KZ Private Ambulance Service Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was saddened by the loss of life after a successful ANC manifesto launch. “After such a hugely successful rally in Moses Mabhida, we are now waking up to such painful news. We have however already deployed a team on the scene which is already at work with all law enforcement agencies," Hlomuka said. "The investigation has already started, and we are already in touch with the bus owner. Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, condition of the bus, weather during the times of the accident and the condition of the driver,” Hlomuka said.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to all the affected families and speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries,” he said. KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said paramedics were faced with an overwhelming number of patients who were hysterical and frightened. “Paramedics found that 4 patients had sustained critical injuries, 22 patients had sustained serious injuries, and 28 patients had sustained minor injuries,” he said.