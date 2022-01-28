A pet anaconda is on the loose in Phoenix and people are freaking out on Facebook

DURBAN – Residents in Phoenix are on tenterhooks after a pet anaconda escaped from its enclosure this week. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the snake escaped from its enclosure in Starwood, Phoenix north of Durban.

The owner said the non venomous reptile escaped from a temporary enclosure at a premises in Troy Street. “The black and yellow female snake could easily constrict small cats and dogs,” said Rusa head, Prem Balram. He urged people to contact their offices on 086 1234 333 if they spotted the snake. Residents can also call 082 605 9530.

OWNER with the pet Anaconda. Picture: RUSA

A quick internet search revealed that the yellow anaconda, also known as the Paraguayan anaconda, is a boa species endemic to southern South America. According to Wikipedia, it is one of the largest snakes in the world but smaller than its close relative, the green anaconda. Like all boas and pythons, it is non-venomous and kills its prey by constriction. Some residents have expressed concern adding that they have children who attend local pre-schools in the area. Others are calling for him to be arrested for not ensuring the reptile was safely secured in its enclosure.

A screengrab of some of the comments on Facebook. “This type of snake you cannot get a permit or certificate. How it got here maybe illegal or it was brought as a stowaway,” said Navinesan Gangan.

A screengrab of some of the comments on Facebook. He was responding to Sharon Moodley’s comment which said: “This is negligence on the owner’s part. This can also be a danger to small children not only cats and dogs. Authorities should request if this owner has a permit to keep such a reptile at home around people. Also read on another platform that he is an animal breeder. Authorities should check what he is actually breeding. He claims that the snake broke the lock of its cage and escaped.”

A screengrab of some of the comments on Facebook. Others like Kashveer Beharie took a more humorous look: “Guys watch out, did you watch Snakes on a Plane? The snake goes crazy after injected with drugs. With so much drugs in Phoenix , you’re about to have an anaconda that’s high out there,” he wrote.