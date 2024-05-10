All systems go! IEC assures voters that their safety is of utmost importance ahead of elections on May 29

The countdown to the national elections has begun, with a few weeks to go until voters head to the polls. IOL spoke to IEC’s provincial spokesperson Thabani Ngiwara about their readiness ahead of the elections in terms of logistical, technical, and security arrangements.

Can the IEC advise of their readiness in terms of security arrangements ahead of the national elections on May 29? “The Commission is in constant consultation with the The Provincial Joint Operation and Intelligence Structure of the SAPS (ProvJoints), Joint Operations Committee (JOCOM) which coordinates safety and security planning. “Training is currently under way for voting station staff.

“Political parties and members of the security Cluster (SAPS, Prosecutors, and Magistrates) to ensure effective enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct.“ Logistical readiness? “All warehouses and voting station lease agreements have been signed with landlords.

All election material has been received by the province, bar the ballot papers which are currently being printed.“ Has the IEC staff responsible for transporting ballot boxes been vetted? “All area managers, presiding officers and their deputies, who are co-managers of voting stations, have been vetted.

“Those found with active records of serious criminal offences have been replaced. “Their names have also been run by political parties to ensure they meet the recruitment criteria, particularly that they don't hold political office with a political party or union with party political affiliations, or have held such office in the last five years. “Even those who don't hold political office, but prove to have a high political profile, are replaced.”

What arrangements have been made to get election papers to rural areas that are hard to reach by road? “All voting station access issues are addressed in the Provincial Joint Operations, and depending on the challenge, either the Department of Transport, SAPS or the SANDF assists as appropriate. “In addition, there is a Voting Station infrastructure task team at provincial and district levels, made of all relevant government departments which deals with matters pertaining to voting station infrastructure, which also intervenes, as necessary.”

Have any hot-spot areas been identified? “No hot-spots have been identified as yet. Information updates are shared daily through the ProvJoints.” What is the IEC's message to voters in terms of their safety ahead of the elections?