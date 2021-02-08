Alleged gang member nabbed at beach in bullet-riddled car

A 21-YEAR-OLD alleged gang member was arrested in a bullet-riddled car at a Durban beach for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to KZN police, at around 6.30pm on Sunday, detectives from the provincial Organised Crime Investigation arrested the suspect along Anstey’s Beach in the Bluff.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was out on bail for a string of charges. These include conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

She said on Sunday police received information about a vehicle, with bullet holes at the back, driving around the Bluff area.

“The vehicle was stopped and a search was conducted. During the search, the suspect was found in the illegal possession of a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. He was immediately placed under arrest. It was established that the bullet holes at the back of the vehicle are from a prior police chase,” said Mbele.