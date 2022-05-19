Alleged Woolies looter fires his attorney, applies for Legal Aid

Durban - Mbuso Moloi, who faces charges of theft and public violence for allegedly looting a basket of goods from Woolworths, has fired his attorney. Moloi appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

July will mark a year since Moloi was allegedly caught on camera, with a basket of goods he allegedly looted from a Woolworths store, in Glenwood, during the riots in KZN. He is then seen jumping into his Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the NPA, Moloi had intended pleading guilty, but terminated services of his attorney due to fund issues.

Kara said the matter was adjourned to the end of May for the Legal Aid application. Moloi’s bail of R5 000 bail was extended. He was arrested by Francois Esterhuizen and RM (Rajen) Govender, of the Provincial Organized Crime Unit KZN, on July 28.

