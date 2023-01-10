The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance-SA (SAAPA-SA) is calling for government to implement stricter laws around the selling of alcohol. According to the Alliance’s Terri-Liza Fortein, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted alcohol abuse is prevalent among the country's younger generation, Fortein said they are waiting for government to reveal exactly how government plans to reduce alcohol harm this year.

Commenting following President Cyril Ramaphosa's January 8 statement in Bloemfontein at the weekend, SAAPA-SA said the president failed to mention how he and the Cabinet will address alcohol harm and its negative impact on communities. "While it is an improvement on last year when alcohol harm was not even mentioned at all in the January 8 Statement, merely acknowledging that there is a problem will not save lives or reduce alcohol harm," she said. SAAPA SA said swift action is neded to change the current situation in SA communities.

"In June we saw the Enyobeni tragedy resulting in the deaths of 21 children under the age of 18 in a tavern. Following this incident SAAPA SA implored the president to act urgently to avoid a repeat of such a tragedy and on Christmas day last year 2 more children died in a tavern in Hofmeyr," she said. Fortein added that the Liquor Amendment Bill of 2017 must be passed urgently. "The clauses in the Basic Education Legislation Amendment Bill proposing that alcohol can be sold at school functions must be scrapped and enforcement of existing laws must be bolstered if we are to reduce alcohol harm and its impact," she stated.

The Alliance said as a way of shifting responsibility, government, much like the liquor industry, calls on the public to engage in responsible drinking. "We must take measures to reduce the abuse of alcohol through a combination of legislative and other measures including community mobilisation and support to reduce alcohol harm in communities. WForteine also need to acknowledge the structural and institutional drivers of the harmful use of alcohol. The ANC-led government must also recognise and address the need to rein in the alcohol industry," the Alliance said. Fortein said from the World Health Organisation to leading public health researchers and practitioners across the globe, the message is clear: robust government intervention is needed to reduce excessive alcohol consumption and limit the negative social impact of alcohol on the lives of people and communities across the world.

She said much as the alcohol industry would love to self-regulate, it will never adopt measures that will threaten their profits. It is only government – through effective legislation and enforcement of that legislation, together with the support of communities empowered to have a meaningful influence over when, where and how alcohol is sold and consumed in their neighbourhoods – that has the authority and the capacity to ensure the realisation of an alcohol-safer country. Between December 1, 2022 - January 3, 2023, the Road Traffic Management Corporation reported more than 2200 arrests for drunk driving. "While others were arrested for speeding and other violations, drunk driving remains the leading cause of arrests, 324 motorists were detained. In Cape Town, Western Cape law enforcement had their hands full ensuring public order, especially in places where alcohol was involved," the Alliance said.

“When President Ramaphosa takes the podium on February 9, to deliver the State of the Nation Address he needs to announce concrete and urgent measures to reduce alcohol harm and hopefully announce a whole government multi-faceted plan to reduce alcohol harm and it needs to be a priority. “South Africans have been waiting many years for legislation that can really make a difference and significantly reduce alcohol harm. “Many have died and been negatively impacted.

“The countries coffers have been affected as alcohol harm costs the fiscus, we cannot afford to wait any longer,” the Alliance said. Fortein said they are clear in their expectation. “President Ramaphosa must address alcohol harm and we won’t wait any longer.

“We are tired of waiting. “The children left behind by caregivers who engage in harmful drinking at the beach are tired of waiting. “Those who have lost loved ones or been disabled by drivers who drink and then drove, and cause accidents are tired of waiting and the families of the now 23 teenagers who died in taverns last year are tired of waiting,” Fortein said.