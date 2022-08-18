Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Amaoti panga-wielding homeowner fights off would-be attackers

Published 39m ago

Share

Durban: A homeowner escaped unharmed after fighting off would-be robbers at his home in Amaoti, north of Durban.

The man was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, when he heard the sound of glass breaking.

Story continues below Advertisement

"He realised his home was being broken into, grabbed a panga and waited for the suspects to enter through the rear door," said Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram.

He said the homeowner confronted two of the burglars who were armed with knives.

"A third suspect remained on the outside. An altercation followed. The thieves fled through the damaged rear door," Balram said.

More on this

He said the man was not injured in the attack.

In a separate incident, Rusa said a bakkie was stolen in Trenance Park.

The 1996 Isuzu bakkie was taken on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is fitted with a canopy and has C King branded on the rear glass. The bakkie was seen proceeding towards Amaoti shortly after it had been stolen."

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall