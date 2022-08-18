Amaoti panga-wielding homeowner fights off would-be attackers

Durban: A homeowner escaped unharmed after fighting off would-be robbers at his home in Amaoti, north of Durban.
The man was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, when he heard the sound of glass breaking.
"He realised his home was being broken into, grabbed a panga and waited for the suspects to enter through the rear door," said Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram.
He said the homeowner confronted two of the burglars who were armed with knives.
"A third suspect remained on the outside. An altercation followed. The thieves fled through the damaged rear door," Balram said.
He said the man was not injured in the attack.
In a separate incident, Rusa said a bakkie was stolen in Trenance Park.
The 1996 Isuzu bakkie was taken on Wednesday morning.
"It is fitted with a canopy and has C King branded on the rear glass. The bakkie was seen proceeding towards Amaoti shortly after it had been stolen."
