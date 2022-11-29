An app that links people living with disability to government procurement launched in KZN

Durban – A cellphone app (application) that links people living with disability to the lucrative government procurement has been launched in KwaZulu-Natal. The app was launched in Richards Bay on Tuesday by the MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Mahlaba said it would help people with disability to ease their day-to-day interaction with each other as well as with other sectors of society, including commerce and the public sector supply chain management environment. He added that the launch was a culmination of intensive behind-the-scenes work since December 2019 when the inaugural ENABLE dialogue made three years ago was held at Durban’s Royal Hotel. At the dialogue, representatives of the disability sector from all the nine districts of KwaZulu-Natal converged to map a way forward for their meaningful participation in the built environment sector. The app, known as the “disability app”, has been developed by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) working with other partners.

Speaking at the launch of the app, Mahlaba, whose department controls one of the biggest budgets in the province, said it was yet another day of triumph and ascendency to greater heights as they ready themselves to edge closer towards new frontiers. “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and Public Works is delighted to be taking a gigantic leap in its endeavour to improve the livelihoods of thousands of residents in our province,” Mahlaba said. He said the very first disability app was set to radically alter the conditions of people with disabilities in their everyday life.

“Our forthcoming application will enable our loved ones and friends who live with impairments to take part in the mainstream economy by applying for jobs in the public sector. “They will also be able to actively trade with the government and participate in the supply chain database of the government, which will allow them to further engage in public sector commerce.... “The release of the disability app will also allow the Pan South African Language Board (PanSalb) to investigate further methods to use other official languages to aid people with disabilities.

"I acknowledge and appreciate the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) for collaborating with employees from the two departments who are disabled to create the disability app. “The app will serve as a platform for the diligent collection of data on individuals with disabilities in the KwaZulu-Natal region,” Mahlaba added. [email protected]