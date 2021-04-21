ANC calls on US authorities to ’thoroughly investigate’ Lindani Myeni shooting

DURBAN – THE ANC has called on American law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of KwaZulu-Natal rugby player, Lindani Myeni.

Party spokesperson, Pule Mabe, condemned the shooting, adding that US authorities investigate the shooting and ensure that those responsible for Myeni's death face the full wrath of the law.

“The ANC is confident that the South African government will do everything possible within its power to get a full report from the American authorities on the circumstances that led to the death of Myeni in the hands of the police,“ Mabe said.

He conveyed the ANC’s heartfelt condolences to the Myeni family.

Myeni was shot during an alteration with the police in Hawaii last week.

According to the report, on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in Nuuanu.

The person who made the 911 call, said a man was sitting in a vehicle parked nearby and identified him as the suspect.

The caller said the man was exhibiting strange behaviour.

HPD chief Susan Ballard said the man walked into the house and was erratic.

She said he sat down and took off his shoes and he was trying to talk to the homeowners but they were very upset.

He eventually walked out.

Ballard said the first officer who arrived ordered Myeni to lie down on the floor but she claimed Myeni punched the officer.

The first officer then fired a single round and the suspect “continued and straddled”, another officer and that was when the second officer fired three more rounds.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he later died.

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to bring Myeni’s body back to South Africa for burial.

They plan to raise $100 000 and have already raised $24 000.

IOL