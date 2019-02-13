Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - An ANC member was shot to death in his home in the Pietermaritzburg area of KwaZulu-Natal, the province's party leadership confirmed on Wednesday.





In a statement, ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that Mhlengi Khumalo "is believed to have been shot dead at his kwaPata home" while watching television. The incident took place on Tuesday night at around 10pm.







Khumalo was an ANC Ward 10 member in the volatile Moses Mabhida Region, which has been plagued by political killings.



"As the ANC in KZN we wish to pass our deepest condolences to the Khumalo family as well as to comrades and the kwaPata community at large," said Simelane-Zulu.





African News Agency (ANA)



"He is believed to have been alone at the time, but as the case is still under investigation we cannot divulge more information,” said Simelane-Zulu.She said that Khumalo was an active member of both the ANC and ANC Youth League, having grown politically within the Mass Democratic Movement structures. "The void arising from his death will be greatly felt".