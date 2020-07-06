ANCWL calls for GBV perpetrators to be chemically castrated

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The African National Congress Women's League has called for perpetrators to be chemically castrated. The ANCWL has further called on government to declare a state of emergency on gender-based violence due to the continued reports of rape and brutal killings of women. On Monday, the group urged government to deny parole for perpetrators. ANCWLKZN provincial secretary, Nonhlanhla Gabela, said they were pained and dismayed by two reports of women who were raped and brutally killed in KZN. Gabela said Nelisiwe Dube from Umzumbe was reported missing from last week.

"Her body was found dumped in a sugarcane field. She had been raped and killed. In another incident, a woman, Zandile Xulu, who was seven months pregnant was killed. It is alleged that the woman was repeatedly raped and killed by her own brother who was out on parole. On Monday, women picketed outside the Vryheid Magistrates Court where the accused appeared," she said.

Gabela said the league was angered by the deaths.

"We are angry and disturbed by these continuous reports of gender-based violence. We urge the government to take a closer look at this scourge and deal with it as a national disaster," she said.

In a recent farm attack in Weenen, 26-year-old woman was murdered during an attack on a farm.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said three men entered the home.

"At knifepoint, they demanded cash from the family. They allegedly fought with the husband while they took the kids into one of the rooms while the wife was taken to the bathroom. The woman was found inside the bathroom with her throat slit. She was certified dead at the scene. Nothing was taken from the house," she said.

Gwala said police are investigating further.