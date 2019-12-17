ANCWL wants youth league leader's killer brought to book









File photo: Pexels The ANC women’s league (ANCWL) league in KZN wants the alleged killer of Sindisiwe Ndlovu, a senior leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KZN, brought to book. The league also wants the case to be concluded in the shortest period of time so that Ndlovu’s family and ruling party can see that justice was done. Ndlovu, who was a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANCYL in KZN, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning at her New Hanover home. Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, the provincial secretary of the ANCWL, Nonhlanhla Gabela, said what was even more troubling was that the alleged killer is believed to be a member of one of the country’s law enforcement agencies. It is also believed that the alleged killer shot her and later dumped her dead body at a local police station. Gabela said their first show of disgust against this cold-hearted act would be picketing when the alleged killer (believed to be an acquaintance of Ndlovu) appears in court soon.

“We will follow this case from the beginning to the very of it… Of course it is given that we will oppose any attempt to grant the suspect bail as the women’s league at national level took a decision any person who kills or harm a woman should not be granted bail, should not get parole and must get a life sentence. We will ensure that it happens (he gets life sentence). We want him to get a life sentence and it should be swift trial. We want this case to be concluded in three months time,” Gabela said, adding that Ndlovu was a very respectful person.

She said they were looking forward to Ndlovu joining their ranks in the women’s league and becoming a leader of the ruling party’s senior structures.

“She was a very humble person whom you could tell that she was raised in a family of good values… So we were looking forward to seeing her mature as leader of the youth league and later leading senior structures of the party,” Gabela added.

Gabela also said they would soon visit the family of Ndlovu in the KZN Midlands to offer their moral support after losing their daughter in a gruesome manner.

“As the leadership of the league we will soon visit the Ndlovu family to offer our support and consult with them during this dark hour.”

Political Bureau