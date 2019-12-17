The ANC women’s league (ANCWL) league in KZN wants the alleged killer of Sindisiwe Ndlovu, a senior leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KZN, brought to book.
The league also wants the case to be concluded in the shortest period of time so that Ndlovu’s family and ruling party can see that justice was done.
Ndlovu, who was a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANCYL in KZN, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning at her New Hanover home.
Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, the provincial secretary of the ANCWL, Nonhlanhla Gabela, said what was even more troubling was that the alleged killer is believed to be a member of one of the country’s law enforcement agencies. It is also believed that the alleged killer shot her and later dumped her dead body at a local police station.
Gabela said their first show of disgust against this cold-hearted act would be picketing when the alleged killer (believed to be an acquaintance of Ndlovu) appears in court soon.