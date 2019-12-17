ANCYL KZN reeling in shock after member shot dead









File picture: Pexels The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal reeling in shock following the murder this morning of its provincial executive committee member Sindisiwe Ndlovu, allegedly by an acquaintance . “The Youth League understands that comrade Sindi was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning today. The man has since been arrested by the law enforcement services,” said ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo in a statement. The incident happened at Ndlovu’s homestead in New Hanover in the early hours of this morning. “This stupid man shot her and later dumped the body at a local police station. “Right now I am going to the Ndlovu family,” said Sabelo.

Sabelo described Ndlovu as soft spoken but dedicated young activist who worked for the benefit of young people. He said she served in various structures such as South African Students Congress (Sasco) and in the provincial.

“She was soft spoken but uncompromising in her beliefs of championing the interests of young people,” he said.

He called on the justice system to act against the alleged killer.

“We call on our government to intensify the fight against gender based violence.

“The youth yearns for the day when gender based violence will be spoken of as a bad chapter in the history of our country which no longer exists in society,” he said.

Sabelo said Ndlovu was a breadwinner who had been working for the provincial department of agriculture for the past two years.

Sabelo said the ANCYL would “from time to time” conduct campaigns against gender-based violence. He said one of them was recently held in Durban to plead with the government to speed up programmes to fight against the scourge.

“Boys should be trained from a young age how to treat women,” he said.