The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal reeling in shock following the murder this morning of its provincial executive committee member Sindisiwe Ndlovu, allegedly by an acquaintance .
“The Youth League understands that comrade Sindi was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning today. The man has since been arrested by the law enforcement services,” said ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo in a statement.
The incident happened at Ndlovu’s homestead in New Hanover in the early hours of this morning.
“This stupid man shot her and later dumped the body at a local police station.
“Right now I am going to the Ndlovu family,” said Sabelo.