And now KZN Education tells parents to keep Grade R pupils at home

Johannesburg - The head of department at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says Grade R pupils must stay home on Monday, in yet another classroom twist.

Initially, Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 had been set to return to school on Monday, July 6 - in accordance with a Government Gazette published by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in June.

Schools have been closed since March owing to Covid-19 fears, with only Grades 7 and 12 returning to class earlier in June.

Earlier on Thursday, the Council of Education Ministers - a body comprising Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and her nine provincial education MECs as well their HODs - announced that only Grade R, 6 and 11 would return to school on Monday.

Not so in KZN, however.

Dr Enock Nzama, the HOD for KZN Education, sent a circular to the province’s more than 6000 schools on Thursday night.

In it, he said Grade R pupils in that province should stay home for now.

“Having considered the reports the Minister has directed that only Grade 6, 11 and R will return to school on Monday, July 6. However, the province has taken the decision to only accept Grade 6 and 11 on Monday.

“Grade R learners must temporarily remain at home and await further advice,” the circular read.

