The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found on Monday morning in New Hanover. Police are asking for help in identifying the man.

Just days after the body of a missing 20-year-old Durban woman was discovered and identified on a farm in New Hanover, the police have requested assistance in identifying another body, this time that of a 35-year-old man.





Police said in a statement that the body, found in the same area, was partially decomposed and they urged anyone with info or who could help identify the body to come forward.





Lee’s disappearance and the request to help find her sparked a social media frenzy. The search ended in heartache when a relative identified a body found on a farm as belonging to Lee. Police are awaiting DNA test results to confirm the identification.









Police said in a statement on Monday that a passing cyclist had come across the body of a man on the side of the R33 Greytown Road in the New Hanover area that morning. The body had a gunshot wound to the right hip. It was found about 3m from the road, in the grass verge.





“The deceased is about 35 years of age and was wearing a blue shirt, a beige pair of trousers and blue and white takkies,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.





She said the body was partially decomposed.





New Hanover police are appealing to anyone who could help identify the victim, or who can assist in solving the murder case, to contact Detective Sergeant Mfanuvele Gumede on 084 390 8792.





The Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.



