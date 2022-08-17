Another KZN taxi crash – two seriously injured

Durban – Two people were seriously injured after a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided head in Pinetown on Tuesday night. According to Garrith Jamieson ALS Paramedics, they responded to call of a serious head on collision on Sander Road in New Germany, Pinetown at about 9.30pm.

“On arrival together with Netcare 911 paramedics found that a minibus taxi and a bakkie had collided head on. “Both drivers had sustained serious injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were both transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.” Jamieson said events leading up to the collision are unknown and subject to an SAPS investigation.

A week ago, three people were killed and at least 14 injured in a horrific taxi accident on the M4 Southern Freeway. The accident took place on the north bound carriageway. According to Jamieson, a taxi, a truck and multiple vehicles had collided on the highway before the taxi overturned multiple times ejecting most of its occupants.

That same day Medi Response paramedics responded to a taxi crash the N2 near Spaghetti Junction. According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, it is alleged a minibus taxi had been side-swiped, before it crashed into a guard rail. Multiple patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

