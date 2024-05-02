Application for a special vote closes this Friday: Here’s what you need to know

The closing date for those wanting to apply for a special vote closes tomorrow (Friday).
The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is important to note that there are two categories of special votes affected by the deadline tomorrow.
"The first relates to home visits for those registered voters who are infirm or have impaired mobility. Such voters may apply to be visited at home or a place of confinement.
"The second category of special votes is available to any registered voter who wishes to vote early at their voting station," the IEC explained.
There is no automatic age-based qualification for a special vote, the IEC added.
How to apply:
To begin the online application for a special vote, visit the IEC website on https://www.elections.org.za/. Then navigate to the “Voters” tab and under the tab, click on “Apply for a special vote” in the middle column.
Who can apply?
- Are a registered voter
- Have a valid South African identity document (green, barcoded ID book; smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate)
- Can’t travel to your voting station because you are physically infirm, disabled or pregnant
- Can’t vote at your voting station on election day.
Check your voter registration status by SMSing your ID number to 32810; or call the IEC's contact centre on 012 622 5700.
In terms of the election timetable, both categories of special votes will be conducted on May 27 and 28, from 9am to 5pm.
IOL News