Application for a special vote closes this Friday: Here’s what you need to know

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is important to note that there are two categories of special votes affected by the deadline tomorrow.

The closing date for those wanting to apply for a special vote closes tomorrow (Friday).

"The first relates to home visits for those registered voters who are infirm or have impaired mobility. Such voters may apply to be visited at home or a place of confinement.

"The second category of special votes is available to any registered voter who wishes to vote early at their voting station," the IEC explained.

There is no automatic age-based qualification for a special vote, the IEC added.