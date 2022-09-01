Attorney for man accused of torching PMB’s Brookside Mall withdraws his services

Durban – The trial of the man linked to the torching of Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July 2021 unrest has been postponed yet again. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Ndumiseni Khetha Zuma’s legal representative withdrew his services, citing ethical reasons.

The trial was set to begin in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court today (Thursday). According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, the trial was initially set down for August 4. “However on the day, the matter was postponed at the behest of the defence, stating that they required more time to consult with Zuma.”

Kara said the State indicated that they were ready to proceed with the trial. “To the extent that witnesses were warned to be in court,” said Kara. She said Zuma was expected to apply for Legal Aid.

He faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. Zuma has been behind bars for almost a year following his arrest in August last year and denial of bail. The matter will return to court on September 16.

