Biker killed during memorial ride on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass

Durban – A biker, 53, was killed in a collision with a truck on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday afternoon.

Van Reenen SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on Sunday at 3.40pm, a 53-year-old man was driving his motorbike on the N3 highway in Van Reenen when he lost control of his motorbike, he fell and was knocked by a truck.

“He was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

ER24’s Ross Campbell said the man was apparently taking part in a memorial ride for a fallen biker with his motorcycle club when the incident took place.