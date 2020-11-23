Biker killed during memorial ride on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass
Durban – A biker, 53, was killed in a collision with a truck on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday afternoon.
Van Reenen SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on Sunday at 3.40pm, a 53-year-old man was driving his motorbike on the N3 highway in Van Reenen when he lost control of his motorbike, he fell and was knocked by a truck.
“He was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”
ER24’s Ross Campbell said the man was apparently taking part in a memorial ride for a fallen biker with his motorcycle club when the incident took place.
“ER24 paramedics were on-scene at 4.20 this afternoon. The Road Traffic Inspectorate, the N3TC road patrol as well as the Van Reenen police were already on the scene.
“The bike as well as the man were found lying in the Joburg-bound fast lane of the N3. The man had suffered multiple fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on arrival.
“Many of the motorcycle club's riders were still on-scene at the time of the declaration.”
IOL