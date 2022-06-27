Bloody start to school holidays as 13 killed in KZN weekend road crashes

Durban - At least 13 people have been killed and scores more injured in several road crashes across KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. This comes just days after the Road Traffic Management Corporation sounded the alarm over the number of road fatalities, which have claimed the lives of more than 8000 young people across the country - between 2019 to 2021. On Sunday, the N3 southbound in Hammarsdale was closed to traffic after five people were killed.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services responded to the crash. Spokesperson Craig Botha said a vehicle had lost control and overturned. Botha said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that three patients had sustained critical injuries, two patients had sustained serious injuries, and two patients had sustained minor injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Six people were killed in a crash on the N3 in Hammarsdale on Sunday. Picture: KZPA "Sadly, five occupants sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived. One patient that was in a critical condition, deteriorated on route to hospital. Despite the efforts of advanced life support Paramedics, the patient succumbed to their injuries," he said.

On the R34 in Melmoth, five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a light motor vehicle. Botha said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital for further care. Five people were killed in a crash on the R34 in Melmoth. Picture: KZPA

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another seriously injured following a car crash on the M4 south, near the Victoria Embankment, just after 5am. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the vehicle csshed into a concrete barrier. He explained that the male driver sustained major injuries and was severely entrapped in the wreckage.

One killed and one injured after a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the M4 Durban bound near the Victoria Embankment. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services "The man was quickly assessed. However, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene before the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools were used to remove the body from the wreckage. A passenger from the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required," Jamieson said. On the R612 in Umzinto, one person was killed and six more injured in four-car pile-up on the same day.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 19 people were injured on the N2 near Umzinto. All the injured were assessed at the scene before being rushed to medical facilities in the area for further care. 19 people were wounded in a bus crash on near Umzinto. Picture: Robert Mckenzie KZN EMS