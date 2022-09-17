Bloody start to weekend: 19 children dead, scores more injured in KZN crashes

Durban - Nineteen children, aged between five and 12-years-old, are among the 21 people killed in a horror crash on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert McKenzie, said the bakkie had been transporting learners when it collided with a heavy vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

In her capacity as acting KZN Premier, Nomagugu Simelane, has sent her condolences to the families. "We wish to assure the citizens and all affected families that government is working with all stakeholders to ensure that the cause of this traumatising accident is investigated and concluded speedily," she said.

Nineteen children were killed in a horror crash on the N2 in northern KZN. Picture: Twitter The MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, as well as the MEC for Education, Mbali Fraser are leading government efforts to support the bereaved families and victims. The provincial Department of Basic Education has also extended condolences to the families.

Story continues below Advertisement

DA spokesperson on Education, Dr Imran Keeka, called on the authorities involved to get to the bottom of what happened in the interest of justice. "Far too often are so many lives lost because of unsafe and unregulated scholar transport. We send our condolences to the all of the families who have tragically lost their loved ones. Only a parent who has lost a child will know the pain of these parents right now. We are hopeful that they will lean on faith and prayer during this excessively difficult period," Keeka said. Meanwhile, at least 12 learners were injured in a crash on the N2 south near the old airport.

Story continues below Advertisement

12 learners were injured in a crash on the N2 south near the old airport. Picture: Emer-G-Med Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen said the children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate whilst one adult suffered moderate injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement