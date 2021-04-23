Body of newborn baby in 'advanced stage' of decomposition found in a plastic packet

Durban - The body of a newborn baby was found in a plastic packet on the KZN North Coast on Thursday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, they had responded to an area near a country club after reports of a newborn baby found abandoned in the bush.

“On arrival paramedics located a newborn baby’s body in a plastic packet, that was already in advanced stages of decomposition. SAPS were in attendance and will investigate further.”

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket was opened at KwaDukuza police station.

“The body of an infant was found at Darnal Golf Course in KwaDukuza on April 22 at around 8am. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

IOL