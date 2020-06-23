Body of slain KZN woman found near Giba Gorge

Durban - The body of a KwaZulu-Natal woman was found on Stockville Road near the Mariannhill toll plaza after the police received a report of a dead body on the morning of June 7. According to a statement issued on Monday, Colonel Thembeka Mbele of the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the victim has been identified as Thandeka Maphumulo, 26, of Koffie Farm in KwaNdengezi. Maphumulo, who was found at about 6am on Sunday, June 7, had suffered multiple stab wounds. "Upon arrival at the scene, police found a body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body. It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway," said Mbele. It was also said that the body of the deceased was discovered by a community member who was coming home from work.

The deceased was dark in complexion, had short hair and a "U" silver slit on her two upper incisors. She was wearing a navy blue pair of jeans and a white top with blue flowers on it.

The Mariannhill police detectives are investigating a case of murder.

Meanwhile south of Mariannhill, in the Gumatane area, the body of a woman was found floating in a river.

On June 16, St Faiths police department and police officers from the Port Shepstone Search and Rescue Unit attended to a call at the Umzimkhulu River.

Upon arrival, the body of an unknown woman was found floating in the river.

The victim has since been identified as 31-year-old Zanele Masikane of the KwaSwayimane area.

According to Captain Gwala of the SAPS, the victim had no visible injuries.

"The victim had her right leg amputated and gold teeth on the upper incisors. She is light in complexion and has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder as well as seven star tattoos on her neck," said Gwala in a statement.

"She was braided (opelepele). She was found wearing a black and brown striped dress. She is believed to be a sangoma because she has beads on the hands and legs," he added.

African News Agency/ANA