Bolt rolls out multi-pronged approach to beef up passenger safety

The DTIC has welcomed a number of increased measures undertaken by e-hailing company, Bolt, to increase passenger safety. During the meeting, Bolt revealed a number of ways it is beefing up security for passengers.

Bolt has introduced a domain within its App for drivers to share their details to combat false identity issues. It has also introduced what is called an SOS security feature, as part of the response. Bolt said it is going to increase the number of women drivers for women riders, for the purpose of choice and safety. Additionally, in its vetting process for drivers, which includes a professional licence clearance by the SAPS on traffic transgressions, Bolt will conduct background crime checks. According to Bolt, a tech company has been appointed to additionally monitor social media behaviour of the applicants, such as the promotion of gender-based violence (GBV), online selling of illegal goods, and general attitude. It is engaging with Home Affairs on an identity security model for applicant drivers to complete before joining Bolt.

Kabanov said the company's SA market has grown steadily over the last seven years. "We are set to add more drivers, possibly 30 000 over a period of time, arising out of the demand. Our mission is to reduce numbers of people driving themselves on the road, thereby reducing traffic and carbon emissions. As a commitment to reducing carbon footprint, we are piloting an LPG-fitted (liquified petroleum gas) car, which will be a game changer," he said. Both parties agreed that a technical meeting with the National Consumer Commission must be held urgently to deal with issues of regulation and compliance with government.

Speaking following a meeting with Kabanov in Cape Town this week, DTIC Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina commended the company for creating more than 40 000 jobs in the three major cities of South Africa, since it started operating in 2016. "I am pleased with the strategic focus that you are making on security features for the riders. I am particularly excited by the commitment to increase women drivers for women riders to have an option on the App to choose a female driver for their trips. The level of abuse against women in South Africa is exponentially high. Companies like e-hailing services must be safe spaces for them to use. “I am also looking forward to the LPG-fitted cars pilot project in line with the reduction of our carbon footprint and internal combustion engine vehicles," she said.

